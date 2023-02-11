INDIA

DDA’s anti-encroachment drive continues in Mehrauli for 2nd day

NewsWire
0
0

For a second consecutive day, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Saturday continued an anti-encroachment drive in the Mehrauli area amid protests by locals.

A large number of security personnel have been deployed on the spot with gears.

Residents of the area said that the DDA had demolished two three-storeyed buildings near the Aulia Masjid at Andheria Mor along with shanties.

On Friday, several three- and four-storeyed structures that had come up illegally on the agency’s land in the Aam Bagh, Brijwasi

colony area of Mehrauli were demolished.

The residents claimed that they were not given any prior notice by the agency.

A joint team of DDA officials on Friday had bulldozed an illegal structure in the Ghousiya slum colony and then demolished shanties near a local mosque.

The DDA also demolished one building and partially removed others in Brijwasi Colony and C-block.

These areas are located close to the Mehrauli Archaeological Park.

Some of the land here belongs to DDA, while few other stretches on which buildings and shanties have come up over the last decade are owned by the Archaeological Survey of India and the Waqf Board.

20230211-133003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Priyanka to address ‘kisan sabhas’ in UP (Ld)

    Sacrificial slaughter of 101 goats by Hyd man leads to FIR

    Kerala leader of Oppn sends legal notice to LDF convenor

    Sisodia orders probe into financial irregularities in Delhi’s aided colleges