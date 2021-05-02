The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) will donate 100 units of oxygen concentrators and another 100 units of BPAP-B non-invasive ventilators to the Government of National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi for distribution to healthcare facilities in New Delhi.

The DDCA said in a statement on Sunday that, “In tandem with its tradition of fulfilling social responsibility, the DDCA has decided to extend a helping hand towards the fight against Covid-19.

“In view of the surge in cases across Delhi and urgent demand for life-saving equipment such as ventilators and oxygen concentrators, the president and members of the Apex Council, DDCA will donate 100 units of oxygen concentrators and another 100 units of BPAP-B non-invasive ventilators to the Government of NCT,” the statement said.

The DDCA also said that in addition to the donations to the NCT of Delhi, it will procure 25 units of oxygen concentrators to be kept at DDCA for use by its members, officials and employees on need basis, to be returned to the DDCA after use.

