The Banking Division of the Department of Financial Services (Finance Ministry) and the Labour and Employment Ministry received the maximum number of public grievances during the month of February this year, an official statement said.

The Banking Division received total of 18,478 grievances, the Labour and Employment Ministry received 14,269 grievances, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (Income Tax) got 5544 grievances and Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare received 5,500 grievances in February 2023.

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) released the Centralised Public Grievance Redressal and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) monthly report for February 2023, which provides a detailed analysis of types and categories of public grievances and the nature of disposal. It also contains the technological enhancements undertaken by DARPG in collaboration with IIT Kanpur on A-l enabled PG Analysis and Management to further strengthen the Grievance Redressal Mechanism.

The progress for February 2023 indicates 1,09,976 Grievances Redressed by Central Ministries and Departments in February, 2023, Average Disposal Time of 18 days per grievance, lowest ever pendency level of 65,215 cases in Central Secretariat.

Also 60.29 per cent of grievances received by Dept of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare filed through Common Service Centres.

The Unique Identification Authority of India and Ministry of Labour and Employment are the top performers in the Grievance Redressal Index within the Group A for February 2023. Department of Financial Services (Pension Reforms) and NITI Aayog are the top performers in the Grievance Redressal Index within the Group B.

Total 17 Ministries and Departments have more than 1,000 pending grievances as on February 25. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (Income Tax) with 7,768 grievances and Department of Personnel and Training with 2,432 grievances have the highest number of grievances pending for more than 30 days.

DARPG has also unveiled its plans for using of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to deal with grievances in the future. For this DARPG partnered with IIT Kanpur and has operationalized an Intelligent Grievance Monitoring dashboard for the benefit of the Grievance Officers of all Ministries/Departments.

