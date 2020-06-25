DDMA to meet amid face-off over Centre’s new Covid order

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) A crucial meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will be held on Thursday evening to iron out differences between the state government and the Centre over the treatment of coronairus positive patients in the national capital.

The meeting will be held at 5.30 p.m. in the evening in which a decision is likely to be taken to amend rules which required every coronavirus positive patient to visit Covid care centre for clinical assessment.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “The Centre has mandated that if a person is corona positive, he or she will have to go to the Covid care centre for clinical assessment. If a person is corona positive, and has a body temperature of 100 degree Celsius, or 102 degree Celsius, how will he or she stand in a queue for a medical check-up? The Centre is requested that this order should be withdrawn.”

On Wednesday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that he has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking quashing of the order.

“This is not a fight between Amit Shah and Kejriwal’s model,” Sisodia said, adding that a system in which people do not face any issue “should rather be implemented”.

The Delhi government has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to withdraw the order and reinstate the earlier procedure in which a medical team visits the house of the infected patient to assess his health condition.

The AAP government has been demanding the implementation of the old system under which medical teams will visit the house of infected persons to check on them. Sisodia said the Centre’s new order will create chaos as 3,000-4,000 cases are added everyday in Delhi.

