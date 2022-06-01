SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

De Jong refuses to discuss rumours about his future

NewsWire
0
0

FC Barcelona’s Dutch international midfielder Frenkie de Jong has said he has no plans to leave the club, despite stories in the press about his future.

The 25-year-old has still to reach the height expected on him when he joined from Ajax three years ago and after a disappointing season, there are rumours of a possible reunion with former Ajax coach Erik ten Hag, who takes over at Manchester United next season.

Speaking to ESPN on Tuesday night, De Jong said that he was only thinking about continuing at Barca, Xinhua reports.

“I don’t want to talk about rumours. I feel good at Barcelona. There is no agreement or anything official,” he commented.

“I prefer to stay at Barcelona and I’ve already said it before, Barcelona is the club of my dreams since I was little,” he insisted.

“Of course, I have heard the rumors about Manchester United, but the people in charge of the club have not said anything to me, so I will assume that there is no agreement and that nothing is happening,” continued the midfielder.

De Jong refused to say if he had spoken to Ten Hag, but said he had discussed next season with Barca coach Xavi Hernandez.

“But that was only about football, the squad and what we have to improve,” he insisted.

20220601-144404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Supernovas beat Velocity by 4 runs to win Women’s T20 Challenge

    2nd Test: Bowlers shine with bat too as India beat...

    IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals try to change batters, stopped by umpires

    England batsman Ollie Pope released from second Test squad against India