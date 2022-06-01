FC Barcelona’s Dutch international midfielder Frenkie de Jong has said he has no plans to leave the club, despite stories in the press about his future.

The 25-year-old has still to reach the height expected on him when he joined from Ajax three years ago and after a disappointing season, there are rumours of a possible reunion with former Ajax coach Erik ten Hag, who takes over at Manchester United next season.

Speaking to ESPN on Tuesday night, De Jong said that he was only thinking about continuing at Barca, Xinhua reports.

“I don’t want to talk about rumours. I feel good at Barcelona. There is no agreement or anything official,” he commented.

“I prefer to stay at Barcelona and I’ve already said it before, Barcelona is the club of my dreams since I was little,” he insisted.

“Of course, I have heard the rumors about Manchester United, but the people in charge of the club have not said anything to me, so I will assume that there is no agreement and that nothing is happening,” continued the midfielder.

De Jong refused to say if he had spoken to Ten Hag, but said he had discussed next season with Barca coach Xavi Hernandez.

“But that was only about football, the squad and what we have to improve,” he insisted.

20220601-144404