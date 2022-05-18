Adding few more milestones to their glorious carriers, Lucknow Super Giants openers Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul broke the plethora of records during their historic opening partnership against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 66th match of the IPL 2022 at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, here on Wednesday.

Both de Kock and Rahul remained not out till the last ball of the LSG innings and didn’t show any mercy on KKK bowlers. Notably, it was for the first time a team batted the entire 20 overs in IPL without losing a wicket.

The stand of 210 runs between de Kock and Rahul was the highest opening partnership ever in IPL history. Prior to this, the record for the highest opening partnership in the IPL was held by Jonny Bairstow and David Warner, who had added 185 for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2019.

On the other hand, Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn had added 183 for the opening wicket for Kolkata Knight Riders against Gujarat Lions in 2017. Incidentally, KL Rahul was also involved in what is now the fourth highest opening partnership when he added 183 with Mayank Agarwal for Punjab Kings against Rajasthan Royals in 2020.

Meanwhile, it was also the third highest partnership for any wicket in the cash-rich league. Legendary batters Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers have the highest partnerships for any wicket in IPL. The RCB duo have achieved it on two occasions (229 Kohli – RCB v GL Bengaluru 2016) and (215 not out Kohli – de Villiers RCB v MI Mumbai WS 2015) for the second wicket.

With his 140 not out off 70, de Kock recorded the third highest individual score in the IPL behind Chris Gayle (175 not out off 66) and Brendon McCullum (158 not out off 73).

On the other hand, LSG skipper Rahul during his knock of 68 not out off 51 also crossed his 500 runs for the season. He became the second player to do so in five successive editions after David Warner who did so in six.

