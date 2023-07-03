Hollywood icon Robert De Niro’s 18-year-old grandson Leandro was found dead on Sunday afternoon (U.S. Eastern Time) with a white powdery substance on a plate near his body, DailyMail.com has revealed.

Leandro was the son of De Niro’s adopted daughter, the actress, filmmaker and practitioner of Muay Thai Drena, 51, and her former boyfriend, artist Carlos Rodriguez.

On Sunday, Drena announced his death on Instagram, saying: “I wish that love alone could have saved you.” Drena is the daughter of Diahnne Abbott, whom De Niro, now 79 and the father of seven, married in 1976.

Her son was found dead in a $950,000, one-bedroom apartment in the Cipriani Club Residences on Wall Street, according to DailyMail.com.

Leandro’s father, Carlos, said in a post: “Words aren’t enough to express the joy he gave us or the loss we now endure with our families and friends. He is God’s child now. On this full moon his spirit luminates what could not be seen in the dark.”

In her post, quoted by DailyMail.com, Drena began by saying: “My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly.

“You have been my joy, my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you.”

De Niro, who recently welcomed his seventh child, is yet to comment publicly.

