INDIA

De Niro, who welcomed his 7th child in May, loses grandson

NewsWire
0
0

Hollywood icon Robert De Niro’s 18-year-old grandson Leandro was found dead on Sunday afternoon (U.S. Eastern Time) with a white powdery substance on a plate near his body, DailyMail.com has revealed.

Leandro was the son of De Niro’s adopted daughter, the actress, filmmaker and practitioner of Muay Thai Drena, 51, and her former boyfriend, artist Carlos Rodriguez.

On Sunday, Drena announced his death on Instagram, saying: “I wish that love alone could have saved you.” Drena is the daughter of Diahnne Abbott, whom De Niro, now 79 and the father of seven, married in 1976.

Her son was found dead in a $950,000, one-bedroom apartment in the Cipriani Club Residences on Wall Street, according to DailyMail.com.

Leandro’s father, Carlos, said in a post: “Words aren’t enough to express the joy he gave us or the loss we now endure with our families and friends. He is God’s child now. On this full moon his spirit luminates what could not be seen in the dark.”

In her post, quoted by DailyMail.com, Drena began by saying: “My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly.

“You have been my joy, my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you.”

De Niro, who recently welcomed his seventh child, is yet to comment publicly.

2023070333381

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN child gets ‘no religion, no caste’ certificate

    Dinesh Vijan to adapt ‘Vichhoda’ by Harinder Sikka, writer behind ‘Raazi’

    Tea Board forms separate core committee to address issues of small...

    AR smart lens developer Mojo Vision lays off 75% of its...