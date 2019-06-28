De Silva eyeing India win to end World Cup on high

Chester-le-Street, July 2 (IANS) Sri Lanka spinner Dhananjaya de Silva is eyeing an upset against India in their final group stage match to end on the fifth spot in the points table of the ongoing World Cup.

On Monday, Sri Lanka registered a thrilling 23-run victory over West Indies, just four days after they were beaten by nine wickets on the same ground by South Africa.

This was Sri Lanka’s third victory in the tournament and while they can no longer qualify for the semi-finals, they have already upset hosts England and de Silva believes they can claim another scalp against Virat Kohli’s side at Headingley on Saturday.

“We’ve done well against India in other ICC tournaments and we’ve just beaten West Indies so if we can take that confidence and momentum into the next game then we can beat India again,” de Silva was quoted as saying by ICC.

“We’re trying hard to win every game and if we beat India then we can finish fifth.”

Sri Lanka have won only one of their last eight ODIs against India but they did beat them by seven wickets in the Champions Trophy in 2017.

The 27-year-old off-spinner admitted that his side has nothing to lose against the Men in Blue — who are one of the favourites to lift the trophy — when the two sides meet on July 6 in Leeds.

