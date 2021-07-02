Sri Lanka batsman Dhananjaya de Silva struck a run-a-ball 91 in the second One-day International (ODI) against England at The Oval but his efforts went in vain as Joe Root and Eoin Morgan smashed unbeaten half-centuries to defeat the visitors by eight wickets and take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Despite de Silva’s knock, Sri Lanka were restricted to a modest 241/9 in 50 overs, thanks mainly to Sam Curran’s maiden international five-wicket haul (5/48 in 10 overs) and left-armer David Willey’s 4/64.

With three England batsmen — Jason Roy (60), Joe Root (68 not out) and Eoin Morgan (75 not out) — scoring half centuries, the hosts lost two wickets on way to 244 with seven overs remaining.

Put in to bat, Sri Lanka started disastrously, losing four wickets for 21 runs in 29 balls with skipper Kusal Perera trapped leg-before for duck, Pathum Nissanka for 5, Avishka Fernando for 2 and Charith Asalanka for 3, with the first three wickets going into Curran’s account.

But De Silva, who missed the opening fixture due to injury, steadied the innings with Wanindu Hasaranga — who took strike at No.6 — adding 65 runs off 82 balls for the fifth wicket when the latter was caught by Sam Billings off Curran for 26.

It brought Dasun Shanaka to the wicket. Shanaka and De Silva were involved in a 78-run partnership, before the latter was undone nine runs short of a century by Willey who had him caught by Root.

England’s Morgan then scored a 75 off 83 deliveries, showcased with eight boundaries and a six, while Root hit 68 off 87 with five boundaries after opener Jason Roy (60 off 52 balls) had given the hosts a quick start, pounding 10 boundaries.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 241/9 in 50 overs (D. de Silva 91, D. Shanaka 47; S. Curran 5/48, D. Willey 4/64) lost to England 244/2 in 43 overs (J. Roy 60, E. Morgan 75 not out, J. Root 68 not out) by 8 wickets.

–IANS

akm/dpb