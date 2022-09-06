INDIA

Dead lizard in food, 33 students of T’gana hostel fall ill

NewsWire
0
0

As many as 33 students at a government-run girls’ hostel in Telangana’s Warangal district fell ill due to food poisoning.

The incident occurred at the hostel of tribal girls’ Asham high school at Wardhannapet on Monday night.

The girls started complaining of vomiting, stomach ache after taking dinner.

The seriously ill girls were shifted to the MGM Hospital in Warangal. Thirteen students have been admitted to a special ward. Doctors said their condition was now stable.

A girl undergoing treatment at the hospital said she noticed a dead lizard in the food and stopped eating. Though she informed the in-charge, he told her that it was not a lizard but a green chilli. Few minutes later, several students started vomiting and also complained of stomach ache and loose motions.

A total of 33 students were taken ill and 13 of them had severe symptoms. The officials shifted them to the MGM Hospital and worried parents of the students rushed to the hospital.

Education department officials have ordered an inquiry. They said strong action would be taken against those found responsible.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay demanded that the affected students be shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment. He claimed that 60 students were taken ill.

He voiced concern over a series of such incidents reported at residential schools during the last two months. He alleged that the state government has failed to ensure quality food at the residential schools.

20220906-122008

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vitamin C serum for monsoon skincare!

    Boman Irani brings out essence of father-child relationship in his poetry...

    Actor, BJP leader Khushbu Sundar’s Twitter account hacked

    Survey report lists Hindu symbols inside Gyanvapi mosque