Dead lizard in sambar at Delhi restaurant, FIR lodged

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) An FIR has been registered against a Delhi restaurant under various sections of the IPC after a diner complained of dead lizard in a bowl of sambar.

Delhi Police have also asked for the CCTV footage from the restaurant after the video of the incident went viral on social media.

On Saturday, a man who went to dine in a popular south Indian restaurant in New Delhi’s Connaught Place and ordered a dosa, he found a dead lizard inside the bowl of sambar bowl. He shot the video from his mobile phone.

In the video, the man named Pankaj Agarwal, a resident of Fatehpur, is seen shouting at the restaurant staff and showing the lizard in a spoon. “I have eaten some sambdar (from the bowl). Half of the lizard is missing,” he said to the staff of the restaurant famous for its south Indian dishes.

“We have registered a case after the complainant approached us. We have registered a case under Sections 269 and 336 of the IPC and have started the investigation. Legal action is being taken,” said Eish Singhal, DCP, New Delhi.

The restaurant, located at Connaught place, is a branch of a popular chain of south Indian restaurants.

