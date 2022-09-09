INDIA

‘Dead man’ in Haryana visits officials for pension restoration

In a unique way to wake up authorities to his plight, a centenarian staged a protest in Haryana’s Rohtak town by riding a decorated horse carriage, saying his pension was stopped in March as he was presumed to be dead.

Duli Chand took a procession to hand over a memorandum to the local administration and BJP leader Manish Grover to demand restoration of his old-age pension.

Donning currency note garlands with placards that reads “Thara foofa abhi zinda hai (Your uncle’s alive)”, he said he received his last old age pension in March.

“My pension was stopped because government records showed I was dead. Ever since, I have been trying to prove that I am still alive, but in vain.”

A day earlier, Duli Chand apprised the media about the indifferent attitude of the government despite lodging formal complaints several times.

Supporting the centenarian’s cause, even AAP former state chief Naveen Jaihind had warned to launch a protest if his pension was not restored.

“Duli Chand’s pension was discontinued despite the fact that he has a Aadhaar card, PAN number, and a bank statement. He received his last pension in March but it was discontinued after that,” Jaihind said.

