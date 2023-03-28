BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

In order to provide some more time to taxpayers, the date for linking PAN with Aadhaar has been extended to June 30.

The earlier deadline was March 31.

According to a notification issued by the Income Tax Department on Tuesday, till June 30, people can intimate their Aadhaar to the prescribed authority for PAN-Aadhaar linking without facing repercussions.

However from July 1, the unlinked PAN will become inoperative with consequences.

The PAN though, can be made operative again in 30 days, upon intimation of Aadhaar to the prescribed authority after payment of a Rs 1,000 fee.

No refund will be made against inoperative PANs, also interest shall not be payable on such refund for the period during which PAN remains inoperative, and TDS and TCS shall be deducted at higher rate.

