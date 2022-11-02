ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Deadline set for IFFI preparation in Goa, says CM Sawant

The Goa government has set a deadline to all its concerned departments to complete the work related to the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) by November 15, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

Sawant said that as the 53rd edition of IFFI will start from November 20 all the departments, including the PWD, police department and others have been asked to complete the related work as soon as possible.

He held a review meeting with these departments and directed them to carry out the IFFI related works by the given deadline.

The chief minister said that a review meeting of the preparation with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) will be held on November 7.

Sawant said that invitations to guests and other things were getting finalised. “Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur is also taking a review from the concerned departments. Post-Covid pandemic, this edition of IFFI will be celebrated with more zeal,” he said.

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI), founded in 1952, was held for the first time in Goa in 2004. The festival has since found a home in the coastal state as in 2014 Goa was declared the permanent venue for this festival.

