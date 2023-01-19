INDIASPORTS

Deadlock continues, Sports Minister to meet wrestlers again on Friday

A delegation of wrestlers, including Olympians Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, late on Thursday night met Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur at his residence here to discuss the sexual harassment allegations levelled against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The four-hour meeting, however, ended without a statement. The second round of the meeting is scheduled for Friday morning at 8 a.m.

IANS has learnt that the wrestlers were adamant for the sacking of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The wrestlers will continue their protest at Jantar Mantar on Friday if the next meeting with the Sports Minister doesn’t materialise.

