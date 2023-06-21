A 24-year-old man is dead after a deadly collision between a motorcycle and vehicle in Oakville this morning. Police are asking for more witnesses to come forward.

Halton police said that today, June 21, at around 10:55 am officers responded to “a serious motor vehicle collision” involving a black Acura and a red Ducati motorcycle at the intersection of Dundas St W and Hospital Gate in Oakville. Despite lifesaving efforts the rider of the motorcycle, a 24 year old Milton resident was pronounced dead at hospital.



The Collision Reconstruction Unit attended the scene and has taken carriage of the investigation, police said in a news release.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are requested to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 5065.