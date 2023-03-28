WORLD

Deadly fire rips through Mexico migrant centre, 37 dead

NewsWire
0
0

At least 37 people were killed and about 100 others injured as a deadly fire ripped through a migrant centre in Mexico’s city of Ciudad Juarez near the US border, media reports said on Tuesday.

Citing a statement from the Chihuahua state, CNN said that the fire occurred at the office of National Migration Institute (INM) located near the Stanton-Lerdo Bridge, which links Mexico and the US.

The incident took place shortly after about 71 migrants were brought to the centre late Monday.

The cause of the fire or the victims’ nationalities are yet to be ascertained.

Ciudad Juarez, the Mexican city located just across the Rio Grande river from El Paso, Texas, has seen an influx of people in recent weeks, reports the BBC.

20230328-151202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Algeria, France expected to end diplomatic row

    Two Ansar al-Islam militants held in Bangladesh

    Not sure if I will be welcome as a selector over...

    Ukraine to dominate UN in 2023, impacting reforms, economic issues