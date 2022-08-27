SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Deadly floods uproot millions in Pakistan

NewsWire
0
0

Heavy downpour continued to pummel parts of Pakistan already battered by calamitous floods of epic proportions, unleashing a fresh wave of death and destruction in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Balochistan and Sindh provinces.

Scores of people died in KP, where heavy rains for the second consecutive day triggered devastating floods in rivers and streams that also swept away several homes near their banks, hotels in hilly resorts, while Balochistan remained cut off from the rest of the country due to fresh rains, The Express Tribune reported.

The KP government declared rain emergency in several districts as flash floods triggered by torrential rains wreaked havoc in most parts of the province, raising the province-wide death toll to at least 238 people, officials said.

They added that rain emergency, which came into effect immediately, would remain in place till August 30 as the Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast another spell of monsoon downpour which might continue in the next week, The Express Tribune reported.

Fresh torrential rains pummelled different parts of the province on the second consecutive day.

Heavy downpour in Kaghan Valley triggered flash flood in the Munnawar Nullah that swept away 10 people, according to official data.

More than 10 shops, two hotels and eight vehicles were swept away in Mahandri due to severe flooding in the stream.

A mosque, two schools and a police post were also damaged.

The Kaghan highway was closed for traffic at many places, while people on the Kunhar river banks had moved away to safer places.

20220827-125203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Diesel set to rise above Rs 200/litre for the first time...

    Nepal PM Deuba wins vote of confidence in Parliament

    Pakistan, Tajikistan agree to further deepen ties

    Baby passed over a wall at Kabul airport reunited with family