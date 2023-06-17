INDIA

Deadly winds rock Surat; 1 killed, 1 injured

NewsWire
0
0

Surat in Gujarat is witnessing grave incidents caused by high-speed winds since the last two days, which resulted in the killing a man while a pedestrian has been injured.

The high-speed winds, ranging from 45 kmph to 55 kmph, have uprooted trees, damaged electric poles, with several hoardings collapsing in different parts of the city.

The fire department reported over 25 incidents of tree uprooting and several instances of electric poles getting damaged within the city.

In the Wall City area of Nanavat, a part of a roof of an aging building crumbled and fell on Krunal Jariwala (26), who was standing below. Jariwala, a resident of Wadifalia area, succumbed to his injuries late on Friday at the SMIMER hospital in Surat.

The building was in a poor state, and the high-speed winds caused the roof to collapse onto him.

The second incident involved a 25-year-old man who was injured when an empty 1,000 litre water tank fell from the fourth floor of Surat Municipal Corporation’s EWS Awas building at Bhestan on Saturday afternoon.

The incident, captured on CCTV, showed two individuals rushing from a nearby building to assist the man. He was immediately taken to a local hospital with injuries to his head and back. He is reported to be in a stable condition now.

Following the incident, corporation officials from the Udhana A zone have taken preventative measures, removing empty water tanks from the surrounding buildings.

20230617-202405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    INDW VS AUSW: Planned lot of things, but were not able...

    Gadkari approves road projects in Haryana, Telangana, Andhra

    As Assembly polls near in MP, voice of discontent gets louder...

    TN govt likely to sell cooking gas cylinders through fair price...