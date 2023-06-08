SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Deal not 100 percent, Lionel Messi says he will join MLS side Inter Miami

NewsWire
0
0

Argentine football star Lionel Messi has said that he will sign for Major League Soccer side Inter Miami.

Messi’s former club Paris Saint-Germain announced last week that Messi is set to leave after the final Ligue 1 match. The Argentine forward spent two seasons at PSG, for which he signed as a free agent in 2021 after leaving Barcelona.

Messi, who turns 36 later in June, has been earlier linked to a move to come back to Barcelona, where he spent the majority of his career.

“I’ve taken the decision that I am going to Miami, I don’t have (the deal) 100 percent sealed or maybe there’s something left to do, but we decided to continue our path there,” Messi was quoted by Spanish newspapers Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo as saying on Wednesday.

Inter Miami, co-owned by former England international David Beckham and founded in 2018, also confirmed the news on social media.

Messi, a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, won the World Cup with Argentina as the captain in December 2022 in Qatar for the first time in his career.

20230608-102204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    We hope to keep the winning momentum intact, says FC Bengaluru...

    ISL: FC Goa confirm departure of six first-team players

    Messi suspended for two weeks by PSG for unauthorised Saudi trip:...

    China stun Saudi Arabia in AFC U20 Asian Cup