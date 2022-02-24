Deanna Allison signed for ‘Dark Winds’ as a regular cast member

Actress Deanna Allison, who has worked in the 2003 film ‘Edge Of America’, has joined the cast of the upcoming series ‘Dark Winds’ in a series regular role.

She will essay the role of Emma Leaphorn, the wife of a Navajo police officer Joe Leaphorn played by Zahn McClarnon.

Her character in the show is described as a strong woman with good intuition who works as a midwife, reports ‘Variety’.

Emma is deeply invested in her work. When she suspects that one of her patients is a victim of domestic violence, she immediately asks her husband to investigate. As per ‘Variety’, the series follows an investigation into the murder of a young Navajo woman, led by Joe.

Season 1 will comprise six episodes and is slated to debut on AMC and AMC Plus in 2022. The series also stars Kiowa Gordon as Jim Chee as well as Rainn Wilson, Noah Emmerich, and Jessica Matten.

Allison’s role in the series will be her first regular TV series role. Graham Roland, who developed ‘Dark Winds’ for television will also executive produce the show along with Zahn McClarnon and Vince Calandra. Calandra will also serve as the showrunner.

George R.R. Martin and Robert Redford will also work in the capacity of executive producers on the series produced by AMC Studios along with Tina Elmo and Vince Gerardis. Chris Eyre will executive produce and direct the pilot.

