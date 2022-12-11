SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Dear cricket, give me one more chance: Karun Nair

NewsWire
0
0

Karun Nair is eager to restart his cricket career, as the Indian batter posted an emotional message in which he wrote, “Dear cricket, give me one more chance”.

Hailed as a future star once, Nair burst onto the international scene when he became only India’s second triple-centurion after Virender Sehwag, as he slammed an unbeaten 303 against England in a Test match in December 2016 in Chennai.

He was immediately the talk of the town but consecutive failures against Australia in March 2017 meant he lost his place in the Test squad and has not played for India since.

Taking to Twitter, Karun Nair posted an emotional message, “Dear cricket, give me one more chance.”

Nair’s tweet came on the day when the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) announced its squad for the Ranji Trophy matches against Services and Pondicherry.

20221211-121802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IND v WI, 1st ODI: Hooda debuts as India win toss...

    Kohli laments poor batting by both teams on ‘good batting wicket’

    Windies pacer Cottrell trolls Jaffer in Hindi

    South Africa’s Test players set to choose IPL 2022 over Bangladesh...