Lacking the numbers to win, opposition MLAs in Goa issued a joint statement on Tuesday, declaring that they will not field a candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat as part of political strategy in the interest of state.

In the 40-member Goa Assembly, the BJP has 33 seats (including support of five MLAs), while seven are from the opposition.The BJP has 28 MLAs and the support of two MLAs of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and three Independents.

While the Congress has three MLAs, AAP has two and Goa Forward Party and Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) have one each.

“We, the seven members of Goa Assembly from the opposition bench have unanimously decided not to field a candidate for the upcoming elections for the Rajya Sabha as part of political strategy in the interest of Goa,” the joint statement signed by all seven opposition MLAs stated.

Meanwhile, state BJP President Sadanand Shet Tanavade on Tuesday filed his nomination for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from the coastal state.

Election to the Rajya Sabha seat will be held on July 24, as the term of the current member, BJP’s Vinay Tendulkar, will expire on July 28.

The last date for filing nomination is July 13. July 17 is the last date for withdrawing nomination.

