Death of Yesudas’s brother a case of suicide: Police

Kochi, Feb 6 (IANS) The police probing the death of legendary singer K.J. Yesudas’s brother K.J. Justin, termed it a case of suicide. His body was found in Kochi backwaters on Wednesday.

Justin, 64, is survived by wife and a son.

Speaking to IANS, a police official attached to the probe team said they had concluded that it was a case of suicide. “For a while, he was talking a lot about suicide. Also, since his son’s death, Justin was not very stable,” said the official.

He had financial issues too and Yesudas was taking care of younger brother and his family, added the official.

The last rites would be held here on Friday.

–IANS

sg/pcj