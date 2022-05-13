The death toll from the accidental explosion at the Hotel Saratoga in Havana climbed to 46, the Cuban Ministry of Public Health has reported.

It explained that the figure rose with the death of an injured person, who was hospitalized in critical condition, following the incident on May 6, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the latest report, nine adults and four children are still hospitalised, while another 40 injured people have been discharged.

The accident occurred when a tanker truck loaded with about 10,000 liters of liquefied gas exploded.

The blast damaged about 20 nearby buildings, including the Marti Theater, an elementary school, two residential buildings and a church.

The five-star hotel, located near Cuba’s National Capitol building, was preparing to reopen on Tuesday as part of the country’s bid to revive tourism.

20220514-043601