WORLD

Death toll exceeds 48,000 in Turkey’s deadly quakes

NewsWire
0
0

The death toll from two earthquakes that hit Turkey on February 6 has risen to 48,448, the Turkish Interior Minister said.

“The number of foreign nationals among the killed is 6,660. Most of them are our Syrian brothers,” Suleyman Soylu said on Monday at a press conference in the central Malatya province, which was also attended by Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

The Turkish authorities are still working on the identification of 1,615 victims, Soylu added.

He said the debris removal are underway and that Turkey will start the demolition of heavily damaged buildings in the next stage, Xinhua news agency reported.

The powerful earthquakes and major aftershocks centred in southern Turkey have caused huge property losses and left tens of thousands of people homeless.

More than 433,500 tents have been installed in quake-hit provinces in southern Turkey, along with 21,000 containers for temporary sheltering, the Minister said, noting that the country plans to install a total of 115,585 containers.

More than two million people fled quake-hit provinces across southern Turkey, official statistics show.

20230314-015203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Extreme wildfires here to stay: Spanish ecology expert

    Pak Prez Arif Alvi asks ECP to propose dates for general...

    Xi, Biden held ‘broad, strategic discussion’

    Senate Committee on Jan 6 riots fixes July 12 as next...