SOUTH ASIA

Death toll from B’desh boat capsize reaches 61

NewsWire
0
0

The number of deaths due to a boat capsize in Bangladesh’s Karatoya river increased to 61 on Tuesday, after 10 more bodies were recovered, a senior police official said.

The official told Xinhua news agency said the bodies were recovered from several parts of the Karatoya river in the Panchagarh district, 468 km away from the capital Dhaka.

The search operation is still underway for the five to six people still missing, he said, adding the vessel has been dragged to the bank.

SM Sirajul Huda, superintendent of Panchagarh District Police, earlier said the jam-packed boat, carrying some 100 passengers, overturned due to overloading and sank on Sunday afternoon.

Ferry and boat disasters are common in Bangladesh.

Ferries are still a key means of transport in the South Asian country and most of them are often overcrowded.

20220927-151803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Maldives to reopen borders to S.Asian arrivals on July 15

    B’deshi gang rape accused had formed int’l human trafficking ring

    Afghan central bank allows merchants to withdraw $25,000 monthly

    Afghan Ambassador to Pak called back following daughter’s abduction