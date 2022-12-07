WORLD

Death toll from Colombia landslide rises to 34, rescue work ends

The death toll from a landslide that buried several vehicles on a Colombian highway increased to 34 as rescue efforts ended, local media reported.

The landslide hit the Pereira-Quibdo Highway in the western-central department of Risaralda on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

On Tuesday, Governor of Risaralda Victor Manuel Tamayo confirmed that 34 bodies were found after the tragedy.

Colombia’s national unit for risk and disaster management warned that other spots along the highway are also at risk of landslides and is working on plans to close certain parts of the road to prevent further tragedies.

