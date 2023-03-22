LIFESTYLEWORLD

Death toll from cyclone in Malawi may hit 1,000

NewsWire
0
0

The death toll from Tropical Cyclone Freddy in Malawi is likely to reach 1,000 as more bodies are being recovered and many still reported missing, according to the country’s Department of Disaster Management Affairs.

As of Tuesday evening, the cumulative number of recovered bodies reached 507 from 499 as reported on Monday, with the number of missing persons rising from 427 to 537 and the number of the injured remaining at 1,332.

The number of displaced people has increased from 5,08,244 to 5,53,614, and nine more camps were set up to accommodate them, bringing the total camps to 543, Xinhua news agency reported.

Search and rescue operations continued as the Malawi Defence Force and the Malawi Police Service teamed up with the British, Zambian and Tanzanian experts across the affected areas.

More humanitarian aid and support were pouring in from neighbouring countries, the United Nations, and other international and local organisations as well as individuals, said local authorities.

20230322-231803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    How a parent can help their child prep for a competitive...

    Shekhar Kapur is ‘constantly curious, constantly wondering’

    DA issue: Contempt of court petition filed in HC against Bengal...

    IIMK donates 15K books worth Rs 75L to Kerala colleges