SOUTH ASIA

Death toll from devastating Pakistan floods reaches 1,693

NewsWire
0
0

The overall death toll in Pakistan from the devastating floods has increased to 1,693 after 15 new fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.

In its latest update, the NDMA said the victims comprised 11 children and four women, reports Xinhua news agency.

Balochistan and Punjab provinces reported five deaths each, while Sindh and the Gilgit-Baltistan region logged four and one, respectively, the Authority said.

Meanwhile, the total number of injured people has increased to 12,865.

Additionally, 2,045,349 houses have been destroyed, while an estimated 1,160,078 livestock perished to the heavy rain and subsequent floods since mid-June, the NDMA said.

The NDMA further added that 13,074 km of road and 410 bridges were damaged by the floods.

Rescue and relief operations are currently underway in the flood-hit areas.

20221001-143402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pakistan takes Taliban on board over TTP issue

    Suicide bomb blast rocks Kabul during T20 match at sports stadium(Ld)

    Chinese Foreign Ministry says US should refrain from commenting on Pak-China...

    UNGA determined to ensure better future for Rohingyas: UNGA chief