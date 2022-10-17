SOUTH ASIA

Death toll from floods in Pakistan reaches 1,719

NewsWire
0
0

The death toll from this season’s catastrophic monsoon rain and floods since mid-June has increased to 1,719 along with 12,867 injured people, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has said.

According to its latest update, the NDMA said that 641 children and 345 women were among the fatalities, reports Xinhua news agency.

Sindh province was the worst-hit region with 780 fatalities, followed by Balochistan (336), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (308) and Punjab (223).

Additionally, 2,271,523 houses have been destroyed, while an estimated 1,163,661 livestock animals have perished in the disaster.

A total of 33,046,329 people and 84 districts across Pakistan have been affected by the floods, the NDMA added.

20221017-150001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India’s NHPC to sell energy to PTC produced in Nepal

    Popular B’deshi actress detained 2 months after attempt to rape claims

    Fear, calm prevail at Pak-Afghan Torkham border

    Toll rises to 1,000 in Afghanistan earthquake