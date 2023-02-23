WORLD

Death toll from floods, landslides in Brazil reaches 48

NewsWire
0
0

The death toll in Brazil’s flood-ravaged Sao Paulo state rose to 48 as rescuers continued to search for missing people, local authorities said.

Sao Paulo’s state government said 47 victims were in the municipality of Sao Sebastiao, and one was in Ubatuba, reports Xinhua news agency.

Some 40 people are still missing, and most are believed to be buried under a mountain of mud left by landslides in the state.

According to the government, three children have been rescued, and 28 people have remained hospitalized since Sunday.

The coastal region, one of the state’s top tourism destinations, was battered in 24 hours by twice as much rain as February typically receives.

Brazil’s Navy has set up a mobile port in the area, 190 km northeast of the city of Sao Paulo, to allow the numerous tourists stranded by impassable roads to leave.

20230223-111802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Turkish President vows to sharply ease inflation in 2023

    Ukraine’s Vatican envoy suggests papal visit may be imminent

    Radiation spike at Chernobyl nuclear plant caused by heavy military vehicles...

    ‘Israel’s closure of Palestinian NGOs void, illegal’