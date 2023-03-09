WORLD

Death toll from Indonesia landslides rises to 25

NewsWire
0
0

The death toll due to landslides in Indonesia’s Riau Islands has increased to 25, with 33 others missing, a disaster agency official said on Thursday.

Monday’s search and rescue mission for the victims of the natural disaster hitting the Natuna Regency continued, as heavy machinery has arrived and been used to support the mission, the official told Xinhua news agency.

“Of the total 25 bodies, 21 of them have been identified. The number of casualties may still rise with the search going on,” he said.

About 1,300 people fled home after the landslides destroyed houses on Monday, according to a release from the national disaster management and mitigation agency.

Head of the National Disaster Management and Mitigation Agency Suharyanto said that about 100 families would be relocated.

20230309-152004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CWG 2022, Cricket: India through to final; defeat England by four...

    7 UN peacekeepers killed in Mali blast

    Google improves Gmail search, Chat with search labels

    Xi assures Shehbaz of stabilising Pakistan financially