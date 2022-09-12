WORLD

Death toll from quake in China’s Sichuan reaches 93

A total of 93 people have been killed, and 25 remain missing after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Luding county in China’s Sichuan province on September 5, local authorities said on Monday.

According to the rescue headquarters, 55 of the fatalities occurred in Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, where Luding is located, while 38 deaths were reported in Ya’an city, reports Xinhua news agency.

Among the missing people, nine were in Luding, and 16 were in Shimian county in Ya’an.

