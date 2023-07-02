The death toll from a road accident in western Kenya has risen to 51, police said, as rescue efforts are underway.

A driver of a truck carrying a shipping container lost control of the vehicle which then ploughed into other cars and rammed into people on the pedestrian along the Nakuru-Kericho highway in Kericho County on Friday evening, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We have 51 bodies now. Many others were injured and are in hospitals,” Rift Valley Regional Police Commander Tom Odero said on Saturday. At least 32 people were injured in the accident.

Witnesses said the driver was trying to avoid hitting a minibus that was parked on the road before the truck veered out of control. Several minibuses were severely damaged. Rescue efforts were slowed by heavy rains.

Kipchumba Murkomen, cabinet secretary for Roads, Transport and Public Works who visited the scene on Saturday, asked local authorities to erect speed bumps at the Londiani Junction in Kericho County as part of measures to curb road accidents following the tragedy.

Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration Kithure Kindiki on Saturday directed police officers across the country to intensify enforcement of traffic rules.

Official statistics released on Thursday showed that 2,124 people have died in accidents since January. An estimated 3,000 Kenyans die in road accidents in Kenya annually despite concerted efforts by the state and the private sector to promote safety on the highways, according to the National Transport and Safety Authority.

