The toll from the clashes between rival security forces in the Yemeni oil-rich province of Shabwa increased to 28, and the injuries to 68, a medical official told Xinhua.

“Figures by the local medical centres confirmed that a total of 28 people were killed and more than 68 others injured following days of fighting across Shabwa’s streets,” the local medical source said on condition of anonymity on Thursday.

“All the wounded from both sides are receiving medical care in the public and private hospitals in Shabwa,” he added.

On Monday, deadly clashes erupted between rival security units across residential neighbourhoods in Yemen’s southern province of Shabwa, Xinhua news agency reported.

Security units loyal to the Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated Islah Party launched an attack against the government security forces in Ataq, the provincial capital, triggering intense street battles.

The infighting occurred after a new commander was appointed to lead the security units loyal to the Islah Party, according to local Yemeni officials.

On Wednesday, the Governor of Shabwa ordered the southern Giants Brigades troops to carry out a military operation to crack down on the rebellious troops and secure the local state facilities in the province.

Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council voiced its full support for the Governor of Shabwa and urged the pro-government forces to impose security and stability in the strategic province.

Following the infighting, the Yemeni Council issued new decisions that included dismissing a number of security and military leaders accused of organising a rebellion against the local authorities in Shabwa.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi militia seized control of several northern provinces and forced the Saudi-backed Yemeni government out of the capital Sanaa.

The war has killed thousands of people, displaced 4 million, and pushed the poorest Arab country to the brink of starvation.

