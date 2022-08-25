WORLD

Death toll from Sudan’s rains, floods climbs to 89

NewsWire
0
0

The death toll from the recent heavy rains and floods in Sudan has climbed to 89, state-owned media has reported.

“Meanwhile, more than 19,000 homes completely collapsed,” Abdul-Jalil Abdul-Rahim, spokesman of Sudan’s National Council for Civil Defense was quoted by Sudan News Agency (SUNA) as saying.

Abdul-Rahim called for coordination and joint efforts across sectors and ministries to provide the necessary assistance to each affected region, including environmental conservation materials and pesticides, Xinhua news agency reported.

He added that a number of the flood-hit roads have been restored to enable speedier assistance to the affected population.

The Sudanese Council of Ministers on Sunday declared a state of emergency in the six flood-hit states of River Nile, Gezira, White Nile, West Kordofan, South Darfur and Kassala.

About 136,000 people have been affected by the floods and heavy rains across Sudan since June, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Sudan often witnesses floods caused by heavy rains from June to October.

20220825-073002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Signs of continued activity spotted at N Korean nuke complex: Report

    ‘Indonesia church suicide bombers were newly married’

    Pakistan cabinet removes ban on TLP

    Putin said to be angry at stalled efforts to conquer Ukraine