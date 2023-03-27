The death toll from an explosion and fire at a chocolate factory in West Reading in the US state of Pennsylvania, has increased to seven, authorities said.

“All seven presumptive missing have been found,” West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag said in a statement issued late Sunday night.

None of the victims will be named until authorities are certain that their families have been contacted, Xinhua news agency quoted Kaag as saying.

The incident was reported at the R.M. Palmer Company, at about 5 p.m. on March 24.

Ten people were sent to the hospital.

Kaag said that there will be three buildings condemned around the site out of precaution as the investigation continues.

Richard M. Palmer Sr. founded the company in 1948 selling a handful of chocolates, including bunnies, NBC News reported.

R.M. Palmer Company now employs 850 people and sells more than 500 seasonal products, according to the company’s website.

