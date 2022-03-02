WORLD

Death toll in Australia flash floods continues to rise

The death toll from the floodwaters in Australia’s eastern states climbed to 11.

The New South Wales (NSW) police confirmed the third flood-related death in the state on Wednesday. A woman’s body was found in South Lismore, one of the worst-hit regions in the state, Xinhua news agency reported.

It took the death toll of this wild weather that is sweeping away the eastern part of the country to 11, among which eight victims are in the state of Queensland.

The severe weather system, which has been ravaging Queensland and the northern NSW since last week, is expected to continue this week.

The NSW Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) warned that heavy rainfall, which may lead to flash flooding, is forecast to develop over parts of the Hunter and Metropolitan, Illawarra, South Coast and parts of Central Tablelands and Southern Tablelands Forecast Districts during Wednesday. Six-hourly rainfall that totals between 80 and 120 mm is likely in these areas.

Meanwhile, the Warragamba Dam in southwest Sydney, the city’s main water source, spilled overnight.

Water NSW predicted the range of the spill would be less than the one in March 2021, however, related river systems are likely to experience an increase in water levels as a result.

