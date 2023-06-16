INDIA

Death toll in Bengal panchayat poll violence rises to five

NewsWire
0
0

With two more deaths being reported in the past 12 hours, the total fatalities in the Bengal panchayat poll-related violence rose to five on Friday.

Late on Thursday night, Trinamool Congress’s local area secretary Mohammel Haque was killed in Nabagram in Murshidabad district of the state.

Confirming the incident, the district police superintendent of Murshidabad Surinder Singh said that the police have started investigation in the matter.

Amid heightened tension in Nabagram, a huge police contingent has been deployed.

Besides, an All India Secular Front (AISF) activist Selim Mollah, who had suffered bullet injuries following day-long nomination-related clashes at Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district on Thursday, the last day for filing nominations, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday night.

Earlier in the day, one AISF candidate and one Trinamool Congress activist was killed in inter-party clashes during the nomination phase on Thursday at Bhangar.

The same morning, a CPI(M) candidate was shot dead at Chopra in North Dinajpur district while he was going to the local block development office to file his nomination.

The series of nomination-related deaths started on June 9, which was the first day of nomination, when a Congress activist was shot dead at Khargram in Murshidabad district.

Political observers are of the opinion that although panchayat elections had traditionally been marred by massive violence and bloodbath since 2013, never ever before so many deaths have been witnessed during the nomination phase.

They feel that this time the early violence is because unlike 2013 and 2018 which was basically a one-sided supremacy by the ruling party, this time there had been a massive counter- retaliation from the opponent parties as well.

20230616-104011

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Budget disappointing, contrary to expectations of common man: Himachal CM

    Absconding Assam man carrying Rs 5L reward held in Kerala

    Vishal’s upcoming film ‘Laththi’ postponed to September 15

    Highly infectious new Omicron sub variant BF.7 detected in India