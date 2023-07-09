INDIA

Death toll in building collapse in Brazil mounts to 11

NewsWire
0
0

The death toll in building collapse in Brazilian city of Recife mounted to 11, while three people were still missing.

The building, located in the municipality of Paulista, had collapsed early Friday morning for unknown reasons, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Civil Defence and Fire Department said on Friday, seven people were found dead and another died in the hospital, while rescue teams found three more bodies on Saturday.

Though the building was closed to human habitation in 2010 by court order, since 2012, several families have illegally moved in.

Eight apartments were completely gutted while four others partially damaged.

2023070936254

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tripura polls: Over 51% turnout till 1 p.m.

    PM Modi, Anurag Thakur extend greetings to Indian football team on...

    Mainly dry weather, light rain at isolated places likely in J&K:...

    BJP’s sunset will begin from Goa, says Mamata after alliance with...