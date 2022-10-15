WORLD

Death toll in Cambodia boat capsize rises to 11

NewsWire
0
0

The death toll from the capsize of an overloaded boat in Cambodia’s Kandal province has increased risen to 11, and the rescue mission has completed, officials said on Saturday.

Kun Kim, first vice president of the National Committee for Disaster Management, who led the rescue operation, said efforts ended at 6.15 a.m. on Saturday after the last body was found, reports Xinhua news agency.

The accident happened in the Mekong River when the motorized boat, with 15 people aboard capsized about 50 meters off the shore in Kandal province’s Leuk Daek district.

Kandal’s provincial police chief Chhoeun Sochet said the 11 deceased students were eight males and three females, aged between 12 and 14, while the four people rescued alive are two boat crew members and two students.

20221015-142602

