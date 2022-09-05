SOUTH ASIA

Death toll in catastrophic Pakistan flooding reaches 1,314

The death toll in Pakistan’s catastrophic flooding has increased to 1,314, with the weather office forecasting more rain to lash the country over the next few days that may trigger landslides in the northern areas.

According to the latest National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) update, 24 people were killed in the last 24 hours, which increased the overall toll in the deadly deluge triggered by the incessant rain since mid-June, reports Xinhua news agency.

The update also said that 115 people were also injured in the same time period, which increased the cumulative number to 12,703.

The NDMA said that a total of 1,682,726 houses have been destroyed so far, while an estimated 750,405 livestock has perished.

At least 633,091 flood-affected people were currently living in camps.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department that rain and thundershower with isolated heavy falls may occur in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan region and parts of Punjab province till Tuesday.

It added that rainfall is also expected in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa until Monday.

20220905-145203

