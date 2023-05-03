WORLD

Death toll in chemical plant explosion in China reaches 9

NewsWire
0
4

Death toll in an explosion in a chemical plant in Liaocheng city in China’s Shandong province reached nine, local authorities said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Monday morning at the hydrogen peroxide production area of Luxi Chemical Group under Sinochem Holdings Corporation Ltd, Xinhua news agency reported.

The injured person was rushed to the hospital for treatment after the explosion occurred.

Previously, five were reported as having been found dead at the site. However, on-site staff have found another four bodies during further search-and-rescue operations.

One person remains missing, and search-and-rescue efforts are still ongoing.

The fire at the scene has been put out, and an investigation into the cause of the incident is underway.

20230503-174204

