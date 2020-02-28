Death toll in Delhi violence climbs to 45

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) The death toll in clashes that erupted in northeast Delhi over the past week, has increased to 45 after four dead bodies were brought to Ram Manohar Lohia mortuary on Sunday in Delhi.

There were at least 38 deaths reported from Guru Teg Bahadur hospital including 28 people brought dead and ten died in the hospital during the treatment.

From LNJP, three deaths were reported.

Now after four more bodies at RML, death toll reaches up to 45 in Delhi riots.

Over 200 people have been injured and properties worth crores damaged in the violence that continued for four days in northeast Delhi after clashes between pro and anti-CAA protesters took a communal colour.

The issue rocked Parliament on Monday after Congress-led opposition raised the issue for discussion leading to the adjournment in both the houses.

–IANS

sfm/skp/