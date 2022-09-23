SOUTH ASIA

Death toll in devastating Pakistan flooding reaches 1,596

The overall death toll in Pakistan from the devastating floods has increased to 1,596, with 12,863 others injured, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.

In the last 24 hours, 20 new fatalities were reported, reports Xinhua news agency citing the NDMA as saying.

The victims included 17 children and most of the deaths were reported in the worst-hit Sindh province.

The heavy monsoon rain-triggered flash floods since mid-June have also destroyed a total of 2,016,008 houses, while an estimated 1,040,735 livestock has perished in the rains across the country, according to the latest NDMA figures.

It further added that 12,716 km of roads and 374 bridges were damaged.

Rescue and relief operations by the NDMA, other government organisations, volunteers and NGOs were underway in the affected areas.

