The death toll of last week’s deadly Malaysian landslide has risen to 30, authorities said on Thursday.

Four more bodies of the landslide at a popular campsite in Selangor state were found by the search and rescue teams, and the dead include a man, a woman and two children, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the National Disaster Management Agency.

The search continues for the remaining three people who are unaccounted for.

Efforts to locate survivors have been hampered by continuous rain which has forced search and rescue personnel to take several pauses.

The disaster comes as the Southeast Asian country has seen a season of heavy rain as part of the northeast monsoon season, which typically lasts from November to March.

