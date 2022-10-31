INDIA

Death toll in Morbi bridge collapse reaches 141: Police official

The death toll due to the collapse of a suspension bridge in Gujarat’s Morbi has increased to 141 as of Monday morning, a top police official confirmed.

The toll was confirmed to the media by Rajkot Range Inspector General of Police Ashok Yadav.

However, the toll according to the Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi is 132, while two persons remain unaccounted for.

He also said that when the two missing persons are located, the search and rescue operations will be over.

As of Monday morning, the Morbi government hospital has released a list of 99 deceased, but has not mentioned the age of the victims.

The tragedy took place on Sunday evening when about 400 people were on the suspension bridge on the Machhu river.

A criminal complaint against the cable bridge contractor and manager has been lodged while the police have started a probe into the incident.

