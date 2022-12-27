WORLD

Death toll in Philippine floods reaches 13, 23 missing

NewsWire
0
0

The death toll from heavy rain and floods in the Philippines has climbed to 13, with 23 others still remain unaccounted for, the government’s disaster agency said on Tuesday.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has tallied three deaths in the Bicol region on the main Luzon island, two in the central region, and eight in the southern region, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Council however, did not specify the cause of death.

For the missing people, the NDRRMC said eight were in the Bicol region, 12 in the central Philippines, and three in the southern Philippines.

Six others were reported injured.

The NDRRMC added the flooding displaced almost 170,000 people in six regions across the archipelagic country.

Over 45,000 evacuated people are now housed in at least 87 government shelters while the rest stayed with relatives.

The disaster agency said that almost 534 houses were either totally or partially damaged by heavy rain and flooding.

The floods have rendered at least 15 roads and three bridges inaccessible.

The national state weather bureau warned late Monday night that there will “moderate to heavy rains with, at times, intense rains” in the country and “flooding and rain-induced landslides are likely”.

20221227-140405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pakistan records lowest number of Covid deaths in 8 months

    China, US agree to cooperate on climate change

    PML-N will begin ‘speaking against army’ in next few days: Fawad...

    Houthi militia says ready for peace talks with Saudi-led coalition